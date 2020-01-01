TeXt Theme

Fully Responsive
This theme will look great on any device, no matter the size!
Super Customizable
Everything from the menus, sidebars, comments, and more can be configured or set with YAML Front Matter.
Skins
TeXt has 6 built-in skins, you can also set up your own skin.
Enhanced User Experience
Additional Styles
TeXt offer some CSS classes for your page, including alert, tag, image, button, etc.
Extensions
Adding audios, videos, slides and demos to your page.
Markdown Enhancements
Using Mathjax, Mermaid and Charts in your page.
100% Free
Free to use however you want under the MIT License. Clone it, fork it, customize it, whatever!