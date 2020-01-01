TeXt Theme

A super customizable Jekyll theme for personal site, team site, blog, project, documentation, etc.

Fully Responsive

This theme will look great on any device, no matter the size!

Super Customizable

Everything from the menus, sidebars, comments, and more can be configured or set with YAML Front Matter.

Skins

TeXt has 6 built-in skins, you can also set up your own skin.

Enhanced User Experience

Additional Styles

TeXt offer some CSS classes for your page, including alert, tag, image, button, etc.

Extensions

Adding audios, videos, slides and demos to your page.

Markdown Enhancements

Using Mathjax, Mermaid and Charts in your page.

100% Free

Free to use however you want under the MIT License. Clone it, fork it, customize it, whatever!

Tip Me

PayPal

WeChat

Alipay

Bitcoin

3Fkufxcw2xd8HnaRJBNK4ccdtkUDyyNu4V